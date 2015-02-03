MUMBAI Feb 3 India's HDFC Bank Ltd is
expected to sell shares worth up to 100 billion rupees ($1.6
billion) as early as this week, with an offering that will
include overseas and domestic stock, sources with direct
knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday.
India's largest lender by market capitalisation, which is
also listed in New York, last week received government
approval for the share sale on the condition that its foreign
ownership should not exceed 74 percent.
While HDFC Bank has said it does not have any immediate
capital requirement, the share sale will help it build a buffer
as credit growth picks up with an expected recovery in the
economy.
Nine investment banks including Bank of America Merrill
Lynch, JPMorgan and Morgan Stanley are set to manage the share
sale, said sources who declined to be named as the information
is not public.
