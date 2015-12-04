MUMBAI Dec 4 HDFC Bank, India's
largest lender by market value, said it is beginning to see
"green shoots" in corporate loan growth, as companies begin to
borrow and spend again after almost two years of reining in.
The combination of a more conservative stance among
state-run banks - hit by bad loans - and a lack of demand as the
economy slowed, has held back Indian business lending. But there
are signs of a change.
HDFC Bank's long-time managing director, Aditya Puri, said
he saw signs of a recovery among automobile, telecoms and
consumer goods, and even small and medium companies.
"This is more working capital (demand) at the beginning, but
we are starting to see term loan growth in the last month or
two," he said.
Puri, whose conservative bank's profit and loan growth has
outpaced rivals for a decade, says he expects Indian banking
sector loan growth to come in at 12-14 percent this fiscal year
to March, still a slowdown from over 20 percent six years ago.
His bank should be ahead of the market by 5 to 6 percentage
points, he added.
To maintain growth in the face of a corporate slowdown, HDFC
Bank, like others, has bet on lending to individuals, boosting
unsecured products such as credit cards and personal loans.
The segment, targeted by heavyweight rivals such as ICICI
and State Bank of India, is among the
market's most competitive. But Puri brushed off any chance HDFC
- famously conservative in its due diligence - could take on
excess risk in the race for margins.
"There is no need to go up the risk ladder or down the
margin ladder," he said, adding HDFC focuses on India's "middle
and upper middle", a "very tight" population segment.
