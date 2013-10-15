* Q2 net profit at 19.8 bln rupees, meets estimates
* Gross nonperforming loans ratio 1.1 pct vs 0.9 pct year
earlier
* Shares extend losses to as much as 3 pct after results
MUMBAI, Oct 15 India's third-biggest lender by
assets HDFC Bank posted its slowest quarterly profit
growth in a decade due to a drop in net interest margins and
losses in its investment portfolio, sending the bank's shares
down as much as 3 percent.
HDFC Bank's conservative lending has helped it outperform
local peers struggling with rising bad loans such as State Bank
of India (SBI) and ICICI Bank. Until the
quarter ended September, HDFC had reported quarterly profit
growth exceeding 30 percent for the last decade.
Net profit rose 27 percent from a year earlier to 19.8
billion rupees ($322.08 million) in the quarter ended Sept. 30,
HDFC Bank said on Tuesday. That was in line with analysts'
expectations, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
While net interest income gained nearly 15 percent to 44.8
billion rupees, the bank's loan book grew at a slower pace than
expected by some analysts as the economy expanded the least in a
decade. HDFC Bank's net interest margin, which measures loan
profitability, also shrank.
Analysts expect the coming quarters to remain subdued for
Indian lenders, including HDFC Bank, which has a forward
12-month price to earnings ratio of 16.6 times, the highest
among the country's big banks.
"There are two major worries - loan book growth has been in
line with the system, although they had guided for faster
growth," said Manish Ostwal, banking analyst at Mumbai-based
brokerage KR Choksey.
"Secondly, margins have declined on a sequential basis. That
shows that newer business is being done at lower margins and its
ability to pass on costs is not so strong."
The bank's loan book grew 16 percent from a year earlier,
while net interest margin narrowed to 4.3 percent from 4.6
percent in the previous quarter and 4.4 percent a year earlier.
HDFC Bank cut lending rates to attract borrowers ahead of
the festive season in October-November but kept deposit rates
high to retain savings in a tight liquidity environment.
Asset quality at India's third-biggest lender behind SBI and
ICICI also worsened. Gross nonperforming loans as a percentage
of total assets rose to 1.1 percent from 0.9 percent a year
earlier, HDFC Bank said.
The bank also posted a 1.03 billion rupee loss in its
treasury income, or the return on investments in bonds and other
financial instruments. That compares with a gain of 485 million
rupees a year earlier.
HDFC Bank booked mark-to-market losses on its bond portfolio
in the second quarter as market yields rose 133 basis points.
Emergency measures by India's central bank in mid-July to
support the rupee led to a spike in bond yields.
($1 = 61.4750 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Swati Pandey; Additional reporting by Reshma Apte
in BANGALORE; Editing by Ryan Woo)