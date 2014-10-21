UPDATE 3-Infosys to return $2 bln to shareholders, appoints co-chairman
* CEO: $20 bln revenue target by 2020 "incredibly difficult thing" (Adds CEO comment on revenue target)
MUMBAI Oct 21 HDFC Bank Ltd, India's second-biggest private sector lender by assets, on Tuesday reported a 20 percent rise in quarterly net profit, lagging estimates, due to higher tax expenses and provisioning for loan losses.
Net profit rose to 23.81 billion rupees ($388.51 million) in its fiscal second quarter to Sept. 30, from 19.82 billion rupees a year earlier, the Mumbai-headquartered bank said in a statement.
Analysts had on average expected a net profit of 24.25 billion rupees, according to data compiled by Thomson Reuters.
($1 = 61.2850 Indian rupee) (Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
* CEO: $20 bln revenue target by 2020 "incredibly difficult thing" (Adds CEO comment on revenue target)
April 13 Indian shares ended lower on Thursday, with the BSE index posting its biggest weekly loss of the year, after Infosys Ltd gave lower-than-expected annual revenue guidance and disappointed with the size of its planned share buyback.