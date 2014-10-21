MUMBAI Oct 21 HDFC Bank Ltd, India's second-biggest private sector lender by assets, on Tuesday reported a 20 percent rise in quarterly net profit, lagging estimates, due to higher tax expenses and provisioning for loan losses.

Net profit rose to 23.81 billion rupees ($388.51 million) in its fiscal second quarter to Sept. 30, from 19.82 billion rupees a year earlier, the Mumbai-headquartered bank said in a statement.

Analysts had on average expected a net profit of 24.25 billion rupees, according to data compiled by Thomson Reuters.

($1 = 61.2850 Indian rupee) (Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)