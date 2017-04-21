MUMBAI, April 21 HDFC Bank Ltd, India's second-biggest lender by assets, reported fourth-quarter net profit rose 18.3 percent on higher interest and fee income, slightly ahead of estimates.

Net profit was 39.9 billion rupees ($617.60 million) for the three months to March 31, compared with 33.74 billion rupees reported a year ago, HDFC Bank, the most valuable lender in the sector, said on Friday.

Analysts, on average, had expected a net profit of 39.56 billion rupees, according to data compiled by Thomson Reuters.

Gross bad loans as a percentage of total loans, at 1.05 percent, were little changed from end-December. ($1 = 64.6050 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)