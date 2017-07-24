FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 24, 2017 / 6:57 AM / a day ago

India's HDFC Bank Q1 net profit rises, but lags estimates

1 Min Read

July 24 (Reuters) - HDFC Bank, India's second-biggest lender by assets, on Monday reported a 20 percent increase in its first-quarter profit, missing analysts' estimates.

Net profit rose to 38.94 billion rupees ($604.31 million) in the quarter ended June 30, from 32.39 billion rupees a year ago, India's most-valuable bank said on Monday. (bit.ly/2uONcnF)

That compares with an average estimate of 39.38 billion rupees from 21 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters.

Gross non-performing loans as a percentage of total loans rose to 1.24 percent at end-June, from 1.05 percent at end-March. ($1 = 64.4375 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

