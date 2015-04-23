MUMBAI, April 23 HDFC Bank Ltd, India's second-biggest private sector lender by assets, reported on Thursday a 20.6 percent rise in quarterly profit, beating estimates.

The Mumbai-based lender said net profit rose to 28.07 billion rupees ($444.3 million) in its fiscal fourth quarter to end-March from 23.27 billion rupees a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected a net profit of 27.8 billion rupees, according to data compiled by Thomson Reuters. ($1 = 63.1800 Indian rupees)