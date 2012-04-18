MUMBAI HDFC Bank (HDBK.NS) beat forecasts with a 30.3 percent rise in quarterly net profit, helped by a surge in credit demand and lower provisions for loan losses amid an improvement in the sector outlook on hopes of cuts in lending rates.

India's third-largest lender by assets sees its loan book in the current financial year rising 3 to 4 percentage points more than the 17 percent growth expected for the domestic banking sector, its executive director Paresh Sukthankar said.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) reduced rates by an unexpected 50 basis points on Tuesday to boost the sagging economy, which has fuelled expectations of increased demand for credit from corporate and retail customers.

Rates were raised 13 times by the RBI between March 2010 and October 2011 to contain price rises, putting pressure on some Indian banks' asset quality and slowing the pace of credit growth in Asia's third-largest economy.

Indian banks are expected to cut lending rates by at least 25 basis points across the board after the central bank's move, brokerage Macquarie said in a report.

"You will have to have deposit and lending rates come off more or less in parallel," Sukthankar told reporters, without giving any timeframe for a possible cut in lending rates.

"The reality is everyone, I guess, is looking at what's happening to their cost of funds, looking over each other's shoulders, seeing also what happens to demand, and I think markets will react."

State-run lender IDBI Bank Ltd (IDBI.NS) said on Wednesday it would reduce its benchmark lending rates by 25 basis points with effect from Friday, becoming the first bank to do so a day after the central bank's rate action.

Mumbai-based HDFC said on Wednesday its net profit was 14.53 billion rupees in the fiscal fourth quarter ended March 31, against 11.15 billion rupees reported a year earlier.

According to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S, analysts had expected a net profit of 14.3 billion rupees for the bank, which is also listed in New York (HDB.N) and competes with bigger local rivals State Bank of India (SBI.NS) and ICICI Bank (ICBK.NS).

Net interest margin, a key gauge of profitability, rose 10 basis points from the December quarter to 4.2 percent in January-March, and Sukthankar said the bank aimed to keep it in a range of 3.9-4.2 percent in the near term.

HDFC's net advances grew 22.2 percent from a year ago to 1.95 trillion rupees as of end-March, on increase in demand for mortgages and car loans. Net interest income rose 19.3 percent in the quarter to 33.88 billion rupees.

The lender reported steady asset quality, with the ratio of net non-performing assets to net advances at 0.2 percent as of end-March, unchanged from the year-ago period. Provisions for loan losses dropped by a third to 2.98 billion rupees.

Shares in HDFC, which the market values at $24 billion, ended up 1.4 percent at 537.65 rupees, while the broader Mumbai market rose 0.2 percent and the banking sector index dropped 0.1 percent.

