A customer walks outside an HDFC Bank branch in Mumbai July 17, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

Reuters Market Eye - Housing Development Finance Corp (HDFC.NS) falls 2.02 percent.

HDFC Bank (HDBK.NS) falls 2.19 percent.

India counts HDFC stake in HDFC Bank as foreign - report.

HDFC has to bring down stake in HDFC Bank to make room for foreign investment in the bank, say traders.

HDFC is an Indian mortgage lender but is 77.85 percent owned by foreigners, according to stock exchange data.

(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)