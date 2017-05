MUMBAI Feb 5 Shares of HDFC Bank Ltd, India's largest lender by market value, rose 2.2 percent on Thursday, a day after launching a share offer in the United States and India to raise up to $1.6 billion.

Indian lenders are seeking to raise new equity capital to meet global banking rules and also build a buffer for an expected acceleration in credit growth.

The qualified institutional placement has been subscribed multiple times, bankers and funds that participated in the issue said. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)