UltraTech Cement profit beats estimates; shares hit record high
India's largest cement producer UltraTech Cement reported a better-than-expected quarterly consolidated profit, sending its shares to a record high on Monday.
MUMBAI Housing Development Finance Corp (HDFC.NS), India's biggest mortgage lender, is planning to raise up to 10 billion rupees through 15-month bonds at 9.60 percent annual coupon, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said.
Base size of the issue is 5 billion rupees, the source said, adding HSBC is the sole arranger for the bond sale.
MUMBAI India's top tuberculosis fighter said the government will expand access to Johnson & Johnson's breakthrough TB drug this year, but health experts warn much more needs to be done to eliminate the superbug by 2025.