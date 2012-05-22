MUMBAI May 22India's Housing Development Finance Corp is planning to raise at least 2.5 billion rupees ($45.48 million) through three-year bonds at 9.85 percent, a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.

Axis Bank is the sole arranger to the deal, the source said.

($1 = 54.9750 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Rafael Nam)