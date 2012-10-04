MUMBAI Oct 4 India's Housing Development Finance Corp plans to raise at least 2 billion rupees ($38.30 million) through five-year bonds at 9.20 percent, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said on Thursday.

IDFC is the sole arranger to the deal, the source said. ($1 = 52.2250 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)