MUMBAI Oct 10 India's Housing Development Finance Corp plans to raise up to 5 billion rupees ($94.65 million) through one-year one-day bonds at 9.10 percent, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday.

ICICI Bank is the sole arranger to the deal, the source said. ($1 = 52.8250 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan) (archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com; +91-22-61807244; Reuters Messaging: archana.narayanan.reuters.com@reuters.net)