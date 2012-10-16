US STOCKS-Wall St shrugs off jobs report to hit records as tech leads
* Dow up 0.36 pct, S&P 500 up 0.37 pct, Nasdaq up 0.90 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
MUMBAI Oct 16 India's Housing Development Finance Corp plans to raise at least 5 billion rupees ($94.29 million) through two-year bonds at 9.18 percent, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday.
ICICI Bank is the sole arranger to the deal, the source said. ($1 = 53.0275 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by G.Ram Mohan)
