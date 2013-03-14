MUMBAI, March 14 Housing Development Finance Corp, India's biggest mortgage lender, is planning to raise at least 4 billion Indian rupees ($73.62 million) through two separate bond sale transactions, said two sources with knowledge of the deal.

The firm is raising at least 2 billion rupees via the sale of five-year bonds at a 9.20 percent coupon, with ICICI Bank as the sole arranger, said the sources.

Separately, the firm is planning to raise at least 2 billion rupees in a sale of two-year bonds with the same coupon of 9.20 percent, said the sources, adding Axis Bank and Trust Capital were the arrangers for that tranche. ($1 = 54.3350 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Rafael Nam)