Italy outperforms European shares after GDP surprise
* Akzo Nobel falls as PPG drops bid plans (ADVISORY- Follow European and UK stock markets in real time on the Reuters Live Markets blog on Eikon, see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets)
MUMBAI, March 14 Housing Development Finance Corp, India's biggest mortgage lender, is planning to raise at least 4 billion Indian rupees ($73.62 million) through two separate bond sale transactions, said two sources with knowledge of the deal.
The firm is raising at least 2 billion rupees via the sale of five-year bonds at a 9.20 percent coupon, with ICICI Bank as the sole arranger, said the sources.
Separately, the firm is planning to raise at least 2 billion rupees in a sale of two-year bonds with the same coupon of 9.20 percent, said the sources, adding Axis Bank and Trust Capital were the arrangers for that tranche. ($1 = 54.3350 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Rafael Nam)
* Akzo Nobel falls as PPG drops bid plans (ADVISORY- Follow European and UK stock markets in real time on the Reuters Live Markets blog on Eikon, see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.09 pct, S&P 0.14 pct, Nasdaq 0.14 pct (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)