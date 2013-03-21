MUMBAI, March 21 Housing Development Finance Corp, India's biggest mortgage lender, plans to raise up to 5 billion rupees ($92.04 million) through 15-month bonds at 9.09 percent, two sources with knowledge of the deal said.

The issue has a base size of 1.5 billion rupees and is scheduled to open and close on Monday, said the sources.

Barclays Capital is the sole arranger to the bond sale, said the sources. ($1 = 54.3250 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Bijoy Koyitty)