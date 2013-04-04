MUMBAI, April 4 Housing Development Finance Corp , India's biggest mortgage lender, plans to raise at least 2 billion rupees ($36.74 million) through five-year bonds at 9.05 percent, a source with knowledge of the deal said.

Kotak Mahindra Bank is the sole arranger to the bond sale, said the source. ($1 = 54.4350 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)