MUMBAI, March 21 Housing Development Finance Corp, India's biggest mortgage lender, is planning to raise up to 10 billion rupees ($163.25 million) through 15-month bonds at 9.60 percent annual coupon, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said.

Base size of the issue is 5 billion rupees, the source said, adding HSBC is the sole arranger for the bond sale. ($1 = 61.2550 Indian Rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)