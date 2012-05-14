BRIEF-Sunteck Realty says board approves sub-division of shares in the ratio of 1:2
* Says board approves sub-division of equity shares in the ratio of 1:2 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MUMBAI May 14India's Housing Development Finance Corp is planning to raise 2 billion rupees ($37.34 million) through a one-year plus one-day bond at 10 percent, a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Monday.
Barclays is the sole arranger to the deal, the source said.
($1 = 53.5550 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Rafael Nam)
* Closure due to closer notice issued by Gujarat Pollution Control Board (GPCB) for safety & health issues