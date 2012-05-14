MUMBAI May 14India's Housing Development Finance Corp is planning to raise 2 billion rupees ($37.34 million) through a one-year plus one-day bond at 10 percent, a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Monday.

Barclays is the sole arranger to the deal, the source said.

($1 = 53.5550 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Rafael Nam)