MUMBAI, July 24 India's Housing Development Finance Corp has raised 10 billion rupees ($178.83 million) through five-year bonds with a put/call option at the end of 13 months at 9.45 percent, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday.

Axis is the sole arranger to the deal and a single corporate has invested in the entire deal, the source said. ($1 = 55.9200 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)