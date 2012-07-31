MUMBAI, July 31 India's Housing Development Finance Corp plans to raise at least 1.5 billion rupees ($27.04 million) via two-year bonds at 9.60 percent, a source with direct knowledge of the deal said on Tuesday.

Barclays is the sole arranger to the deal, the source said. ($1 = 55.4800 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)