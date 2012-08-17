India's Adani gives final approval for $4 bln Australia coalmine
SYDNEY, June 6 India's Adani Enterprises said on Tuesday that it has given final investment approval for the Carmichael mine and rail projects in Queensland.
MUMBAI Aug 17 India's Housing Development Finance Corp is planning to raise at least 2.5 billion rupees ($44.7 million) through 18-month bonds at a coupon of 9.53 percent compounded annually and payable on maturity, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said on Friday.
Axis Bank is the arranger to the deal, the source said. ($1 = 55.9150 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
SYDNEY, June 6 India's Adani Enterprises said on Tuesday that it has given final investment approval for the Carmichael mine and rail projects in Queensland.
June 6 Gold held steady early Tuesday, hovering close to a more than six-week high hit in the previous session, on weaker Asian stocks and amid tapered expectations for aggressive U.S. rate hikes this year. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold rose 0.1 percent to $1,280.60 per ounce at 0105 GMT. On Monday, it hit a peak of $1,283.27 an ounce, its highest level since April 21. * U.S. gold futures for August delivery rose 0.1 percent to $1,283.6 an ounc