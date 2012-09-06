MUMBAI, Sept 6 India's Housing Development Finance Corp is planning to raise up to 5 billion rupees ($89.51 million) through five-year bonds at 9.50 percent, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said on Thursday.

The base size of the issue is 2 billion rupees and ICICI Bank is the arranger to the deal, the source said. ($1 = 55.8600 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)