MUMBAI Jan 23 Housing Development Finance Corp (HDFC), India's biggest mortgage lender, is planning to raise 5 billion rupees ($92.91 million) through one-year one-day bonds at 9.05 percent annual coupon, a source with direct knowledge of the deal said.

The base size of the issue is 2.5 billion rupees and Standard Chartered is the sole arranger for the bond sale, said the source.

($1 = 53.8150 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)