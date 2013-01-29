MUMBAI Jan 29 Housing Development Finance Corp , India's biggest mortgage lender, plans to raise at least 2.5 billion rupees ($46.38 million) through five-year bonds at 9.05 percent coupon, said a source with direct knowledge of the deal.

Axis Bank is the sole arranger for the bond sale, said the source. ($1 = 53.9050 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)