MUMBAI Feb 14 Housing Development Finance Corp , India's biggest mortgage lender, plans to raise 5 billion rupees ($92.96 million) through two-year bonds at 9.45 percent coupon, said a source with direct knowledge of the deal. Axis Bank is the sole arranger for the bond sale, said the source. ($1 = 53.7850 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)