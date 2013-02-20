Feb 20 Housing Development Finance Corp , India's biggest mortgage lender, plans to raise at least 2.5 billion rupees ($46.06 million) through one-year one-day bonds at 9.62 percent, said a source with direct knowledge of the deal.

HSBC is the sole arranger for the bond sale, said the source. ($1 = 54.2750 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by G.Ram Mohan)