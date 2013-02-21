BRIEF-Bharti Airtel gets SEBI, stock exchange nod for merger with Telenor India
* Bharti airtel receives sebi and stock exchange approvals for proposed merger with telenor india
MUMBAI Feb 21 Housing Development Finance Corp , India's biggest mortgage lender, plans to raise up to 7.5 billion rupees ($138.67 million) through five-year bonds at 9.25 percent, two sources with direct knowledge of the deal said.
The base size of the issue is 4 billion rupees and Axis Bank is the sole arranger for the bond sale, said the sources. ($1 = 54.0850 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)
Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.00/05.00 00.50/01.50 01.50/03.50 02.83% 02.83% 02.83% (May 31) 1000 01.00/03.00 00.50/01.50 00.50/01.50 02.83% 02.83% 02.83% --------------------------