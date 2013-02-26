MUMBAI Feb 26 Housing Development Finance Corp , India's biggest mortgage lender, plans to raise at least 5 billion rupees ($92.78 million) through three-year bonds at 9.35 percent, a source with direct knowledge of the deal said.

Axis Bank is the sole arranger for the bond sale, said the source. ($1 = 53.8900 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)