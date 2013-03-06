BRIEF-Jubilant Life Sciences restarts operations at its Gajraula unit
* Says co restarts operations at its distillery unit at Gajraula from June 1, 2017
MUMBAI, March 6 Housing Development Finance Corp , India's biggest mortgage lender, plans to raise up to 11.50 billion rupees ($209.68 million) through two separate bond deals, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said.
The company will raise 5 billion rupees through 1-year 1-day bonds at 9.50 percent, said the source, adding HSBC was the sole arranger to the bond sale.
HDFC is also raising up to 6.5 billion rupees through 14-month papers, the source said.
It will pay a coupon of 9.50 percent with an annualised yield of 9.43 percent and Credit Suisse is an investor in the deal, the source added.
($1 = 54.8450 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
** Citi sets its March 2018 target for the BSE index at 32,200; had earlier forecast 31,500 on the index by Dec. 2017