MUMBAI Oct 3 Housing Development Finance Corp , India's biggest mortgage lender, plans to raise up to 7.5 billion rupees ($120.12 million) through the sale of a 1-year bond at 9.80 percent, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.

The base size of the issue is 4 billion rupees, the sources said.

Barclays Bank and Deutsche Bank are the arrangers to the deal so far, with more banks likely to join, one source said. ($1 = 62.4350 rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)