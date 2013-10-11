BRIEF-Reliance Industries says over 72 mln Jio customers sign up for Prime plan
* Reliance Industries says over 72 million Jio customers have signed up for Jio Prime
MUMBAI Oct 11 Housing Development Finance Corp , India's biggest mortgage lender, is planning to raise up to 10 billion rupees ($162.36 million) through the sale of three-year bonds with a 13-month put option at 9.25 percent, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said.
The base size of the issue is 5 billion rupees, the source said.
Standard Chartered Bank is the arranger to the deal, the source added. ($1 = 61.5900 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
* Dow down 0.16 pct, S&P down 0.01 pct, Nasdaq up 0.06 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
* Cognizant names Betsy Atkins and John Dineen to board of directors