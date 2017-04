A personal banker speaks to customers inside an HDFC Bank branch in Mumbai July 17, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

Reuters Market Eye - Housing Development Finance Corp (HDFC.NS) and HDFC Bank Ltd (HDBK.NS) shares surge on speculation they may benefit from an upcoming rebalancing of global indexes by MSCI.

Traders cite speculation the two could see their weightages increase.

MSCI's August Quarterly index review announcement is scheduled for Aug. 13.

HDFC gains 5 percent, while HDFC Bank (HDBK.NS) is up 1.8 percent.

(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)