Reuters Market Eye - Housing Development Finance Corporation(HDFC)(HDFC.NS) may lag consensus profit forecast for the October-December quarter when it reports results on Wednesday, Thomson Reuters StarMine's SmartEstimates shows.
StarMine's SmartEstimates, which places greater emphasis on forecasts by top-rated analysts, expects HDFC to report a profit of 12.63 billion rupees for the quarter, compared with a consensus mean estimate of 12.84 billion rupees.
HDFC shares up 0.4 percent at 2:17 p.m.
(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)