MUMBAI Feb 1 About 20 million shares of Housing Development Finance Corp, India's top mortgage lender, changed hands in block deals on Wednesday, sending the share price down more than 2 percent.

The block deals represent about 1.3 percent of the company's outstanding share capital.

U.S. private equity investor Carlyle Group plans to reduce its stake in HDFC via stock market sales that could raise up to $283 million, three sources with direct knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday.

Shares in HDFC were down 2.2 percent at 682.60 rupees by 9:30 a.m. (0400 GMT) in a Mumbai market down 0.5 percent. (Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee and Prashant Mehra; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)