India's Wipro says date for ADR bonus issue not decided
June 12 Indian software exporter Wipro Ltd said on Monday the payable date for its American Depository Receipts (ADR) bonus issue is yet to be determined.
MUMBAI, Dec 20 India's Housing Development Finance Corp is planning to raise at least 7.5 billion rupees ($142 million) through five-year bonds at 9.50 percent, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Tuesday. ICICI Securities Primary Dealership and Kotak Mahindra Bank are arrangers to the deal, one of the sources said. ($1=53 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)
June 12 Indian software exporter Wipro Ltd said on Monday the payable date for its American Depository Receipts (ADR) bonus issue is yet to be determined.
* Softbank Group Corp has reached a broad agreement to combine Flipkart with Snapdeal - Nikkei Source text: (http://s.nikkei.com/2tdBrm8) Further company coverage: