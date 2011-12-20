MUMBAI, Dec 20 India's Housing Development Finance Corp is planning to raise at least 7.5 billion rupees ($142 million) through five-year bonds at 9.50 percent, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Tuesday. ICICI Securities Primary Dealership and Kotak Mahindra Bank are arrangers to the deal, one of the sources said. ($1=53 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)