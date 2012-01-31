MUMBAI, Jan 31 India's Housing Development
Finance Corp is planning to raise 5 billion rupees
($100.41 million) through 5-year zero coupon bonds, yielding
9.70 percent on maturity, a source with direct knowledge of the
matter said on Tuesday.
ICICI Bank is the sole arranger to the deal, said the
source.
($1 = 49.7950 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)