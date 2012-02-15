MUMBAI, Feb 15 India's Housing Development Finance Corp is planning to raise 2 billion rupees ($40.6 million) through 2-year bonds at 9.68 percent, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday. Standard Chartered Bank is the sole arranger to the deal, the source said. ($1 = 49.3 rupees) For news on debt issues, Reuters 3000 Xtra users can double click on one of the following: Indian bond issuances Asia debt news India Corporate debt pages on Reuters: Spreads over Indian federal bonds Indian secondary corporate bond deals Secondary market Indian CP Prices India Certificates of Deposit page (Reporting by Archana Narayanan)