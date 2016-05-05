HONG KONG May 5 HDFC Standard Life Insurance, a
joint venture between India's HDFC and Britain's
Standard Life Plc, is set to mandate four banks to manage
a planned initial public offering worth up to $500 million, IFR
reported on Thursday, citing people close to the deal.
HDFC Life, as India's third-largest private-sector life
insurer is known, will tap Citigroup, JPMorgan, Kotak Investment
Banking and Morgan Stanley to handle the listing, expected to
take place later this year, added IFR, a Thomson Reuters
publication.
HDFC Life, JPMorgan, Kotak Investment Banking and Morgan
Stanley didn't immediately reply to a Reuters request for
comment on the listing. Citigroup declined to comment.
(Reporting by S. Anuradha of IFR; Additional reporting by
Devidutta Tripathy in Mumbai; Writing by Elzio Barreto)