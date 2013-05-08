A man uses an electronic machine to check a currency note at a money exchange shop in Siliguri May 18, 2009. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files

MUMBAI Housing Development Finance Corp (HDFC) (HDFC.NS), India's biggest mortgage lender, said its net interest margin for the year ending March 31 stood at 4.21 percent, a marginal fall compared with 4.4 percent a year ago.

The company's net interest margin for the Jan-March quarter also stood at 4.21 percent, Keki Mistry, chief executive officer at HDFC, said in a televised press conference on Wednesday.

Gross non-performing assets for the Jan-March quarter stood at 70 basis points and HDFC expects loan spreads to be between 2.2 to 2.25 percent going forward, said Mistry.

Earlier in the day, HDFC reported a 17.3 percent rise in net profit for the Jan-March quarter to 15.55 billion Indian rupees, helped by higher disbursals.

(Reporting by Aditi Shah; Editing by Sunil Nair)