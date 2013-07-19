(Corrects year-ago figure in paragraph 2 to 0.79 percent)
MUMBAI, July 19 Housing Development Finance Corp
(HDFC), India's biggest mortgage lender, said its net
interest margin - a key gauge of profitability for lenders -
stood at 3.9 percent for the quarter ended June 30.
Gross non-performing loans for the April-June quarter stood
at 0.77 percent of the loan portfolio as at June 30 compared
with 0.79 percent a year ago, the company said in a statement to
the stock exchange.
Earlier in the day, HDFC reported a 17 percent rise in net
profit for the June quarter at 11.73 billion rupees ($196.8
million), helped by higher disbursals, but missed estimates.
($1 = 59.6050 Indian rupees)
