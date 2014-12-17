NEW DELHI Dec 17 HDFC Property Fund, set up by
Housing Development Finance Corp Ltd, India's biggest
mortgage lender, plans to raise a $500 million fund to invest in
residential real estate projects, said people directly involved
in the process.
HDFC plans to raise part of the private equity fund from
investors, including Government of Singapore Investment Corp
(GIC), investment firm Temasek Holdings and
Oman's State General Reserve Fund, one of the people said.
HDFC, which will start approaching investors early next
year, expects to generate returns of 21 percent over the
seven-year life of the fund by investing in residential projects
in western and southern India, the person said.
HDFC, GIC, Temasek and Oman's State General Reserve Fund
declined to comment. The sources declined to be named as the
fund raising plan is not public yet.
(Reporting by Aditi Shah; additional reporting by Saeed Azhar
in Singapore and Fatma Al Arimi in Muscat; Editing by Prateek
Chatterjee)