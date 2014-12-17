* Plans to invest in residential projects in west, south
India
* Expects to generate returns of 21 pct over seven years
(Adds fund details, comments, context)
By Aditi Shah
NEW DELHI, Dec 17 A private equity fund set up
by Housing Development Finance Corp Ltd, India's
biggest mortgage lender, is targeting raising $500 million to
invest in residential real estate projects, said people
directly involved in the process.
HDFC Property Fund plans to raise part of the funding from
investors, including Government of Singapore Investment Corp
(GIC), investment firm Temasek Holdings and
Oman's State General Reserve Fund, one of the people said.
The fundraising comes at a time when India's debt-laden
property developers, hit by slow home sales and high interest
costs, are in need of money to refinance debt and complete
ongoing projects.
The HDFC fund, which will start approaching investors early
next year, expects to generate returns of 21 percent over its
seven-year life by investing in residential projects in western
and southern India, the person said.
HDFC, GIC, Temasek and Oman's State General Reserve Fund
declined to comment. The sources declined to be named as the
fundraising plan is not public yet.
Family offices in Europe, Canadian pension funds and
Japanese banks have also shown interest in the HDFC fund, said
the person.
In order to secure returns, the fund will structure its
investments in such a way as to ensure it has first right on the
project's future cash flows so that it can take its share before
the developer, the person said.
Indian and foreign investors have been cautious on real
estate investments in the country following two years of less
than 5 percent economic growth.
Homes sales in India's major cities fell 14 percent in the
quarter ended Sept. 30 from a year ago, and the inventory of
unsold homes is at an all-time high of 816 million square feet,
according to property research firm Liases Foras.
Analysts expect India's central bank to cut interest rates
early next year, which could help improve buyer sentiment and
make credit available to the property developers that are
scouting around for new sources of funding.
(Additional reporting by Saeed Azhar in Singapore and Fatma Al
Arimi in Muscat; Editing by Sumeet Chatterjee and Muralikumar
Anantharaman)