Indian markets closed on Tuesday for market holiday
MUMBAI Indian stock, bonds and currency markets will be closed on Tuesday for a market holiday. Trading will resume on Wednesday.
Reuters Market Eye - Shares in Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC.NS) are off lows after falling as much as 2.3 percent as FTSE increased its "investability weight" to 100 percent from 74 percent in its global equity index series, as per its website.
Analysts expect nearly $200 million, or around 16 million shares, of foreign institutional buying flows in HDFC on increased weight in the FTSE index series.
Shares in HDFC are down 0.4 percent at 9:57 a.m.
(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)
WASHINGTON Living standards around the world could fall unless governments invest more in research and education that can help revive weak productivity growth, International Monetary Fund Managing Director Christine Lagarde warned on Monday.
Gold prices hit one-week highs on Tuesday, buoyed by a weaker dollar on tepid economic data from the United States and as investors turned to safe-haven assets on worries over geopolitical tensions.