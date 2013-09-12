Reuters Market Eye - Shares in Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC.NS) are off lows after falling as much as 2.3 percent as FTSE increased its "investability weight" to 100 percent from 74 percent in its global equity index series, as per its website.

Analysts expect nearly $200 million, or around 16 million shares, of foreign institutional buying flows in HDFC on increased weight in the FTSE index series.

Shares in HDFC are down 0.4 percent at 9:57 a.m.

(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)