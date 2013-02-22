Oil futures climb 1 percent after U.S. stockpile draw
TOKYO Oil futures rose on Thursday after slumping to a three-week low the previous session, buoyed by an industry report that showed U.S. crude stockpiles had fallen more than expected.
MUMBAI Goldman Sachs cut its rating on Housing Development Finance Corp Ltd(HDFC.NS) to "sell" from "neutral", on expectations that India's economy would recover at a "modest" pace and the prospect of rising competition.
Goldman also downgraded its target price on HDFC to 740 rupees from 790 rupees.
Gold held steady on Thursday, after hitting a five-week high in the previous session, supported by geopolitical tensions and a weaker dollar, but expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve will hike interest rates this month weighed on prices.