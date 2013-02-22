BRIEF-L&T Technology Services announces completion of Esencia acquisition
* Says completion of Esencia acquisition Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MUMBAI Feb 22 Goldman Sachs cut its rating on India's Housing Development Finance Corp Ltd to "sell" from "neutral", on expectations that Asia's third-largest economy would recover at a "modest" pace and the prospect of rising competition.
Goldman also downgraded its target price on HDFC to 740 rupees from 790 rupees.
* May total motorcycles sales of 60,696 units, up 25 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: