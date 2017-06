Three months ended June 30

(Versus the same period a year earlier, in billion rupees unless stated)

Net Profit 10.02 vs 8.45

Income from ops 49.15 vs 38.01

EPS (in rupees) 6.68 vs 5.65

Results are standalone

-- Analysts had forecast a net profit of 10.25 billion rupees for co, according to Thomson Reuters data.

NOTE: Incorporated in 1977. Mumbai based Housing Development Finance Corporation is India's leading housing finance company. Its services are aimed at individuals as well as companies.