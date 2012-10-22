MUMBAI Oct 22 India biggest mortgage lender, Housing Development Finance Corp (HDFC), expects its loan book to grow 18-20 percent in the fiscal year 2013, Chief Executive Keki Mistry said on Monday.

For the July-September quarter, HDFC's net profit rose 18.5 percent to 11.51 billion rupees ($213.80 million) compared with 9.71 billion rupees a year earlier.

Total income rose 27 percent to 52.7 billion rupees over the same period. ($1 = 53.8350 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Aditi Shah; Editing by Anand Basu)