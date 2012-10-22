BRIEF-Hindustan Oil Exploration sees further delays in issue of petroleum mining lease to Oil India
* Anticipate further delays in issue of petroleum mining lease to Oil India
MUMBAI Oct 22 India biggest mortgage lender, Housing Development Finance Corp (HDFC), expects its loan book to grow 18-20 percent in the fiscal year 2013, Chief Executive Keki Mistry said on Monday.
For the July-September quarter, HDFC's net profit rose 18.5 percent to 11.51 billion rupees ($213.80 million) compared with 9.71 billion rupees a year earlier.
Total income rose 27 percent to 52.7 billion rupees over the same period. ($1 = 53.8350 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Aditi Shah; Editing by Anand Basu)
* Accenture acquires solutionsiq, adds leading agile transformation expertise and services