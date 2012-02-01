Brokers trade on their computer terminals at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai July 23, 2008. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files

MUMBAI U.S. private equity giant Carlyle Group has sold about 20 million shares of Housing Development Finance Corp in market deals on Wednesday, the chief executive of the Indian mortgage lender said, citing market sources.

The buyers of the shares include domestic as well as foreign investors, Keki Mistry told Reuters.

About 1.3 percent of HDFC's outstanding shares changed hands on the stock markets on Wednesday.

Carlyle, which currently owns 5.2 percent of HDFC, will pare its stake in the mortgage lender to nearly 4 percent after a sale of shares via block deals, sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)